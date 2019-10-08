Clay's Midday Forecast - Another beautiful day on tap for Tuesday

More sunshine and mild temperatures for this afternoon.

The only difference between yesterday and today will be the wind. You'll notice some gusts up there around 20 to maybe 25 mph this afternoon. Otherwise, highs will be in the 70s and we'll stick with sunshine all day.

A few showers and storms are possible, mainly later in the day, across the area on Wednesday. We'll still be mild and rather breezy with winds cranking up a bit more out of the south.

Thursday is the big day of transition. We'll be dealing with off and on rain just about all day. We'll start mild with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Highs will probably be around midday in the mid to upper 60s, and then a good 15-20 degree temperature drop is expected behind a cold front during the afternoon.

By Friday morning, enough cold air will make it in to change the rain to snow briefly across our northwest areas, but the Metro will be "lucky" if we see a few flurries. Accumulating snow is not expected in the Metro, but a dusting may be possible for areas much further west.

Expect highs in the 30s and 40s on Friday with wind chills in the 20s and 30s. A widespread freeze is likely by Saturday morning which is the reason for the First Alert Day on Friday and Saturday.

Have a great day!