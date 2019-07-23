Clay's Midday Forecast - Another beautiful July day

Another beautiful day is on tap with lower humidity, temperatures, and lots of sunshine.

A cool area of high pressure is still the dominate feature for the weather right now. This will keep us nice and mild for this afternoon and also keep the humidity down. Highs will top out in the lower 80s today.

Over the next few days, our weather will moderate a bit each day. So we'll creep back into the upper 80s by the end of the week and the 90s by the weekend. The humidity will also slowly creep back up.

The only rain chances in the forecast for now is some small chances on Friday. This will mainly be along and north of I-80, but we'll fine tune that as we get a bit closer.

Have a great day!