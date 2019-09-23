Clay's Midday Forecast - Alert Day issued for Tuesday evening

A First Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday evening for the chance of severe storms.

Today will stay quiet and warm. We'll see mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs near 80 degrees. Tomorrow will also be rather quiet for most of the day, but the evening could become stormy.

A cold front is set to move in tomorrow afternoon and evening. Along and ahead of that front is where we'll see the chance for strong to severe storms that could produce some large hail, damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado.

The timing of everything looks to be generally afternoon the evening commute. We're thinking between 7:00pm and 8:00pm on the storms firing up north of the metro, then they'll work southward as they mature, and move through the metro between 9:00pm to 10:00pm. According to the latest model data, they may start to lose some strength shortly after moving through the metro due to loss of daytime heating.

Have a great day!

-Clay Ostarly