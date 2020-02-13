Clay's Midday Forecast - Alert Day expires as temps slowly warm above zero

The First Alert Day has been cancelled as temperatures slowly climb back above zero and wind chills warm a bit as well.

Don't get me wrong, it's still really cold outside, but we're starting to climb out of the dangerous category. Highs will only be able to warm into the lower to mid teens by this afternoon and wind chills will warm into the single digits above zero.

It will be another cold night tonight lasting into Friday morning but lows will only fall into the single digits above zero with a much lighter wind tonight. Valentine's Day promises to be much warmer with highs in the mid 30s but strong south winds will gust to 40 mph by the afternoon and evening. Might be a bad hair night for your date night plans.

Saturday and Sunday promise to be much warmer yet. Highs will be in the 40s over the area very easily with some spots trying to reach 50 each day.