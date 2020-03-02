Clay's Midday Forecast - Afternoon sunshine warms us up

The early morning clouds and snow has moved out, and now we're seeing sunshine filtering in.

A quick moving, narrow band of snow came through during the 5 o'clock hour this morning, but is long gone now, and we'll get any dusting melted off very quickly.

Highs reach the upper 40s with abundant afternoon sunshine. NW winds will become SW at 5-15 mph.

Overall a very mild week is on the way with highs in the 50s to near 60. Quite a bit of sunshine and dry weather is the story as well.

Warmer highs in the 60s are likely this weekend thanks in large part to some strong south winds both days.