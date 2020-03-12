Clay's Midday Forecast - A windy Thursday afternoon

Winds are cranking up for Thursday afternoon and we're still watching for snow on Saturday.

A cold front moved through the Metro around mid-morning, and it's causing winds to grow rather gusty. We've already seen gusts up to near 50mph, but we're thinking most winds will stay below 40mph. Either way, this will increase the fire risk for a bit this afternoon as the wind kicks up and we dry out again.

Clouds will move back in Friday afternoon leading to our next round of rain changing to snow. Most of the snow will be in the area Saturday morning prompting a First Alert Day. I expect most snow accumulation to happen before sunrise Saturday then melting takes over at a quicker pace due to temps above freezing and warm road temps. Up to 2 inches of a wet snow is possible in the metro with higher totals possible west and southwest. Road conditions will improve quickly through the day as snow and slush melt. Highs will be in the mid and upper 30s.