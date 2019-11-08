Clay's Midday Forecast - A little warmer this afternoon

Mostly sunny skies will turn more partly cloudy this afternoon, but south winds will help us warm up a bit either way.

Those winds are already cranking up and we'll continue to see that through the afternoon with some gusts up around 25 to 30 mph at times. The key is the winds are from the south today which will help our temperatures to warm into the mid and upper 40s.

Saturday is the winner of the next 7 days with highs in the mid 60s and a few clouds. Sunday is when our next strong front moves in and tanks our temperatures back below freezing.

We may even see a little light snow for some of the area Sunday evening. Lows will fall into the 10s Monday morning and only warm to the mid to upper 20s. Some single digits are likely Tuesday morning with another day spent below freezing.

We'll finally try to thaw a bit by Wednesday afternoon with 40s returning.

Have a great weekend!