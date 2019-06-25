Clay's Midday Forecast - A few strong storms possible this afternoon

A few storms possible this afternoon, and some could be strong to severe.

Most of these storms should stay south of the metro area, but the models have been bouncing around on exactly where they fire up today. Most of them say storms will stay south of I-80, but a few bring them into the metro area this evening.

Timing looks to be between 4pm and 9pm, and because of the timing, we'll be watching for the CWS very closely. Any stronger storm could produce some hail, damaging winds, and while it's unlikely, we can't rule out a tornado.

Aside from the storm threat, we should be rather quiet and dry. You'll start to notice the heat and humidity really cranking up over the next few days.

Highs will warm into the 90s and humidity will make it feel even hotter.

Have a great Tuesday!