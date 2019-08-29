Clay's Midday Forecast - A few storms possible later this evening

We're much warmer and more humid today than most of this week so far, and that will give us a chance for storms later this evening.

These storms will primarily stay south of the metro. They are forecast to fire up along a cold front that's sinking south as your read. So it's likely for areas from Cass, Lancaster, and Mills Counties to the south to see some storms between 5 and 7pm . They should move southward with time tonight.

Friday still looks unsettled, but maybe not as wet as previously thought. New model data coming in this morning is trying to hold the rain off till later in the night. If that happens it will save the majority of Friday night football from being a washout.

This could be bad news for the Husker game on Saturday, though. Slower timing means slower getting out of the area. It's a fairly new thought in the models. So we're watching closely.

Have a great day!