A few showers are possible this evening, and the winds will crank back up as well.

We're not expecting a wash out today. It will be more of a scattered type rain with chances around 30%. Sky conditions will vary with partly cloudy type weather for much of the day.

Once again, winds will be breezy, but not nearly as bad as the last few days. Winds looks to gust up to about 25 -30 mph. Highs top out in the lower 60s this afternoon.

Have a great day!