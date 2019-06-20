Clay's Midday Forecast - A few severe storms possible this afternoon

Warmer and more humid weather will help develop a few strong storms this afternoon.

As of midday, we've already been watching some storms to the northwest of the Metro. Some of those have become severe with strong winds and hail. These storms will take advantage of heating from the sunshine, and the humidity to likely keep themselves very strong through a portion of the afternoon. Given the location of the storms as of this update, they may impact the Metro area.

Friday has been set as a First Alert Day. There's not one but two chances to see severe weather on Friday. According to the latest models, we could see a round of strong to severe storms roll through on Friday morning, and then the atmosphere will try to regain enough energy to develop a second round of severe storms in the early evening.

Stay tuned for details on the forecast as we fine tune them.

Have a great day!