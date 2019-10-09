Clay's Midday Forecast - A few isolated showers possible

A few showers are possible through the afternoon, but some areas may see a little bit of sun also.

Any rain should remain pretty light and rather isolated, but I can't completely rule it out for the rest of the day. it's coming from a small system that is moving northeast out of Kansas. Models show this feature pulling off to our northeast during the afternoon which may lead to some sunshine in some of areas later today. Highs are expected to remain cool to mild in the upper 60s to near 70.

Tomorrow is the big day we've been talking about for the last week. A strong cold front is set to move through around midday or shortly after lunch for the Metro. We're expecting a 15-20 degree temperature drop behind that front. We'll also see off and on rain throughout the day, and very gusty winds. Highs will range from the 40s to the 60s from north to south.

Have a great day!