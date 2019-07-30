Clay's Midday Forecast - A chance for a few showers Tuesday

A chance for a few showers for Tuesday afternoon.

Skies have been mostly sunny across most of the area so far today, but clouds are increasing as of midday. These clouds should help to keep many areas around or under 80s degrees today. For the sake of transparency, I'm a little uncertain on the temperature forecast. If we don't see much rain coverage, we may warm up a few more degrees in areas that stay dry and see some sun. So high temperatures will be highly dependent on cloud cover and rain.

The rain was to our northwest as of midday. Models continue to show spotty showers along and mainly north of I-80 through the afternoon. Trends on radar have shown some dissipating of the showers, but I'm not ready to completely give up on it yet. So I will hold rain chances around 30% - 40% through today.

We're looking for scattered rain chances each day for this week. The highest chance appears to be on Friday right now. As a result of more cloud cover and spotty storms, highs will stay in the lower to mid 80s for much of the week. Friday looks to be a little cooler.

Have a great day!