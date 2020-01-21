Clay's Midday Forecast - A bit warmer this afternoon

Another cold day, but with temperatures finally breaking into double digits this afternoon.

Clouds have already moved in, and we'll continue to see more and more of them. Highs are going to make a run at the lower to mid 20s this afternoon with some slight cooling this evening and then a warm up overnight. A system is set to bring precip to the area tonight.

Temperatures will continue to warm and we should be near 28 by about midnight. Light freezing rain is possible after 10pm leading in the snow that is expected to develop quickly thereafter. Wet snow, some melting as it falls, is then expected to continue right into Wednesday morning. That is why Wednesday is a First Alert Day with impacts to the morning drive likely. Light snow has the potential to continue into the afternoon as well but accumulation will be slow if it does. South winds gust to 30 mph as this all happens too. 1-3" of snow is likely with this round.

Thursday is yet another First Alert Day due to the potential for more slowly accumulating light snow. Timing is a bit uncertain as of right now but odds are tilted towards afternoon and evening snow showers. Another 1-3" of snow is possible with round but the potential is there for more in parts of our viewing area. We'll keep you posted on the latest with this system.