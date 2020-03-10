Clay's Midday Forecast - Clouds & spotty showers roll in this afternoon

Clouds will gradually increase this afternoon with a chance of rain heading into the evening.

The morning sunshine won't last too much longer. We'll clouds pushing in from the west, and eventually even some spotty showers.

There is a 40% chance of spotty showers after 4pm this afternoon into the evening. The best chance of showers will likely be north of I-80. That is also where the highest totals up to a half inch are possible as well. Most locations will see much less than that.

Wednesday will likely be the best day of the week with a high in the mid 60s over much of the area.

There is another 30% chance of a few showers Thursday morning before we clear out and kick up the winds. Northwest winds gusting to near 40 mph are likely.