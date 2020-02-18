Clay's Midday Forecast - Mostly sunny Tuesday, snow possible Wednesday

A very nice day is setting up with mostly sunny skies and light winds.

By February standards, even the temperatures aren't too bad today. Highs will reach for the 40s this afternoon. The Metro area and further north may just miss the actual 40 degree mark while areas further south may reach the lower 40s.

Clouds are set to increase tonight leading into the day Wednesday. That sets the stage for the coldest day of the week. Highs will only warm into the mid 20s thanks to the clouds and cold air mass. There is a 40% chance of light snow in the metro in the late afternoon. Less than 1 inch is expected in the metro if you see anything at all. I would expect the impacts to be minimal from that. There will likely be heavier amounts to the northwest of the metro from this system. It will start in the morning hours around Norfolk and Wayne with 1-3" of snow adding up by the time is wraps up in the late afternoon there. There shouldn't be much of an issue with the wind from this round but some slick roads are likely northwest of the metro.

Temperatures will struggle to warm a bit Thursday before a big warming trend takes over heading into the weekend. Highs in the 50s are likely by Saturday.