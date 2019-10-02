Clay's Midday Forecast - Showers gradually fade this evening

Spotty showers will continue through the afternoon and fade as we head into the evening.

Highs will likely stay on the 50s for most spots today. We may see a few isolated areas at 60 degrees if it stops raining sooner. Clouds look like they will start to clear tonight with a drier day expected for Thursday.

We'll stay cooler for the remainder of the 7 day forecast with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 40s.

Our next shot of rain comes in for Friday afternoon and evening. This rain is forecast to linger into Saturday morning, but will hopefully be out of here by the time of the Huskers Game.

Have a great day!