Clay's Midday Forecast - Drying out for this afternoon

Rain is fading as of midday and some sunshine may come out this afternoon.

Rain has become less widespread and turned more to scattered as it pushes to the southeast of the Metro. Clouds have been hanging around, but it looks like we'll see some sunshine is spots this afternoon. We'll just have to wait for the storms to fade just a bit more.

The rain has kept many places cool so far. Most of us were in the 60s and low 70 as of this update. Once the sun does come out, I think most spots will warm into the mid to upper 80s.

Other than the isolated pop-up storm later today, it should remain much drier to round out the day.

Have a great one!