Clay's Midday Forecast - Few showers possible with front this afternoon

A cold front may bring a few showers through during the afternoon.

Most of the rain should stay across western Iowa and further east today, but new model data shows the chance for at least a few showers possible as far west of the Omaha metro. Timing will be between midday and about 3:00pm.

Some much drier and more comfortable air will move in behind this front. Our winds may crank up a bit as well from the north. The main impact it will have on the area will be making for a really nice Wednesday.

Lows will fall into the 50s for sure tonight with some models hinting at some upper 40s in spots. Wednesday will feel much nicer with less humidity and highs will only warm into the upper 70s.

We stay mostly dry through the rest of the work week, but we'll warm up again Thursday. We're still keeping an eye on the weekend for some rain chances.

Have a great day!