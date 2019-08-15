Clay's First Alert Traffic Update - Thursday August 15th

Here's a look at your Thursday morning First Alert Traffic.

8:53am Update: A crash on I-80 WB is blocking 3 lanes of traffic just before 60th St. Delays stretch past 42nd St towards the 480 spilt.

There are several construction projects going on that you want to lookout for. The first is 84th St at Dodge. Southbound traffic will be shifted to the center lane while street repairs are underway. That's expected to wrap up either today or Friday.

The second is 72nd St at Western Ave. Street repairs here are expected to last another 5 days and will cause various lane restrictions.

Lastly, 108th and Fort St will be restricted westbound and southbound. Crews are installing a fiber optic cable and should wrap up by Saturday.

We do have one mentionable accident going on as of 8:00am. A 2-vehicle crash has shutdown Ames Ave westbound at 36th street. The crash caused a fuel spill and now crews are cleaning up. Try to avoid that area.

Have a safe commute, and a great day!