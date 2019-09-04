Clay's First Alert Traffic Update - September 4th

First Alert Traffic for Wednesday, September 4th, 2019.

The main story of this morning is the Bellevue Bridge being closed for a police investigation. We're still working on details, but primarily we're hearing a traffic stop went wrong, and has lead to the bridge being closed and a massive police presence. Use I-80 or Hwy 34 to cross the Missouri River.

An accident blocked all but one lane on I-80 EB near Giles this morning. Even though that has since cleared, traffic still remains very tied up around that area due to traffic volume. Expect delays.

Have a safe commute, and a great day!