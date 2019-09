First Alert Traffic for Friday, September 20th, 2019.

The main story for today is I-29 closing in both directions from Crescent, IA to Loveland, IA due to flooding. I-680 remains open with one lane in each direction for now from Missouri River to Crescent. Big Lake Road has been closed in Council Bluffs for flooding as well.

Watch out for alternating lane closures on 84th NB near Giles today and tomorrow for road milling in the area.

Have a great weekend!