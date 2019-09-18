Clay's First Alert Traffic Update - September 18th

First Alert Traffic for Wednesday, September 18th, 2019.

Breaking this morning is I-DOT closing the outside lanes of I-680 in both directions from The Missouri River to Crescent (I-29). The inside lanes remain open for now. The WB exit ramp from I-680 to Crescent has also been closed.

It's likely we will see more closures at some point today. Some of these closures will probably impact the I-29 corridor from Crescent to Missouri Valley.

At this time, water is not covering any portions of the interstates, but with the river expected to continue rising that could change by the end of the day.

Elsewhere, in the metro, keep watching Dodge for increased delays at 90th and 62nd on the WB sides for continued construction in the areas.

Have a safe commute, and a great day!