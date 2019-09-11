Clay's First Alert Traffic Update - September 11th

First Alert Traffic for Wednesday, September 11th, 2019.

Rain has remained very isolated this morning, but it's really causing trouble where it has rained in the metro.

Accidents have mainly been seen across the eastern side of the metro this morning. A crash and a breakdown on 480 NB near Martha are causing delays to wrap around on I-80 EB through the split. That's the biggest impacting accident right now.

Otherwise, normal EB traffic has really increased over the last 30 minutes or so with slowing on Dodge EB from Elkhorn. Center and Maple look about the same right now with the delays from about Elkhorn to just before 680.

Have a safe commute and a great day!