First Alert Traffic for Thursday, October 10th, 2019.

There's no two ways about it. When it's raining heavily you must slow down. We have had about a dozen and a half of crashes this morning, and only two have involved more than one car.

OPD is urging drivers to slow down and drive at a safe speed to prevent hydroplaning this morning. The JFK corridor and the 480 split has been plagued by crashes.