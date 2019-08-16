Clay's First Alert Traffic Update - Friday August 16th

Here's what to look out for on the roads for Friday August 16th, 2019.

Firstly, we're seeing patchy area of dense fog across the Metro and surrounding areas. It's been very hit or miss, but remember to use low beams when you're driving through fog.

Construction:

The on ramp to NB Highway 75 from Highway 370 is expected to be closed from 9:00am to 3:00pm today. Crews will be taking down the overhead road signs.

NB 52nd St is closed at Blondo for street repairs. These repairs are expected to last through part of the weekend.

Crashes:

No major crashes to report at this time.

Other:

The fog has caused some slowing of traffic on I-80 and I-680 this morning. Just before 8:00am, what looks like a tire was reported in the center lane of I-680 SB near Dodge. That has also caused moderate delays.

Have a safe commute, and a wonderful weekend!