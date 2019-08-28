Clay's First Alert Traffic Update - August 28th

First Alert Traffic Update for Wednesday, August 28th, 2019.

Traffic has been an issue this morning for lots of eastbound drivers for sure. It's really just a combination of added school traffic and sun glare. Eastbound Dodge from Elkhorn to near 120th has been crawling over the last hour or so. West Maple EB is also running very slow near Elkhorn.

A few crashes along I-680 southbound near Maple have caused some delays this morning. Those crashes have likely cleared by now, but the residual traffic leftover is still moving slow from Dodge to Pacific.

Other news about I-680, the northbound lanes from I-80 EB are now fully open. So there are no lane restrictions through the 680 split NB this morning.

A crash has tied up Highway 75 NB during the 8:00 AM hour. A multi-vehicle crash is on the right shoulder near the F St on ramp. Several emergency vehicles are on scene. So traffic is slowing as drivers pass the crash. The F St on ramp to NB JFK is closed. Delays from this crash reach back to just north of Cornhusker.

Have a safe drive and a great day!