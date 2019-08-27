Clay's First Alert Traffic Update - August 27th

First Alert Traffic for Tuesday, August 27th, 2019.

There aren't very many accidents to reports at this time, but there is a major problem on the western side of the metro.

At the time of this post, a large military tribute caravan is moving up Highway 31 from Gretna towards Dodge. Police are restricting some westbound ramps from 180th to Highway 31. The caravan is supposed to be getting on to Old Lincoln Highway to travel west today. I'm still trying to figure out why Dodge is being restricted so much due to this.

Speaking of Dodge, it looks like an absolute nightmare on the eastbound side basically from Elkhorn to I-680. There are no crashes causing this. It's likely due to increased school traffic and sun glare.

Either way, if you're travelling on the western side of the metro this morning, you should be prepared for several minutes to be added to your commute.

Be safe, and have a great day!