Clay's First Alert Traffic Update - August 20th

First Alert Traffic for Tuesday, August 20th, 2019.

Traffic has been busy with several crashes this morning. Some have cleared while others are still causing delays as of the time of this post.

There is a crash at 72nd and Pacific on the eastbound side. It sounds like someone rear-ended another car. So it doesn't appear to be a major crash but it is at a busy intersection.

Construction at 120th and Pacific has caused a nightmare for eastbound traffic this morning. Try to avoid the stretch between 120th and 132nd.

I-680 southbound was very tied up through the morning rush hour from nearly Maple to almost Center. It has improved now, but still seeing patchy slowdown's.

Today will be very hot and humid. So here's a friendly reminder to check the back seat before you get out of your car. We don't need kids and pets sitting in hot cars for even a few minutes today.

Have a safe commute, and a great day!