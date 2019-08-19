Clay's First Alert Traffic Update - August 19th

First Alert Traffic for August 19th, 2019.

We haven't seen any information about new construction projects starting today, but a portion of the I-80/29 corridor in Council Bluffs reopened around 7:00am. Prior to this, traffic was chaotic on 24th St. Things have improved since then from what I can see.

A crash shutdown a section of 60th at Sorensen Parkway for about an hour this morning. That was a roll over crash that involved two vehicles. Some minor injuries were reported. That has also since reopened.

Have a safe and great day!