Clay's First Alert Traffic - September 25th

First Alert Traffic for Wednesday, September 25th, 2019.

Two words: sun glare. That appears to be responsible for several crashes causing extreme delays for drivers on I-80 EB this morning.

As of the time this article, there are at least 3 crashes on I-80 EB and one on the WB side. The three EB's are between 84th and 72nd, 96th, and 60th. The WB crash is near 42nd St.

All of these are causing delays through the 680 split and drivers are getting stuck in traffic as far as Pacific on 680 SB. Delays are starting around L St on I-80 EB. We're seeing some delays through the 480 split WB also.

Be safe, and have a great day!