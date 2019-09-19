Clay's First Alert Traffic - September 19th

First Alert Traffic for Thursday, September 19th, 2019.

Heavy rain and storms have caused flooding in some parts of the metro while crashes plague others. More than 2" of rain have fallen over the area so far this morning with heavy rain continuing at this moment.

Flooding has been reported at 8th and Riverfront Dr and also at 11th and Nicholas St. I'm sure there is more than just those two areas, but those are the only reports at this time.

Crashes have been an extreme issue. As of the time of this article, we have a multi-car crash on I-80 WB near the 480 split causing delays to the Missouri River Bridge. Another crash is on I-80 EB near 13th St.

A crash on I-480 NB near Martha has caused delays to wrap around the I-80/480 split EB to at least 84th. 84th St at Giles has been closed while crews are working another crash there.

It goes without saying, but I would encourage all drivers to slow down, drive at a safe speed, and allow for extra time to get to work this morning. Be safe!