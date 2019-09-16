Clay's First Alert Traffic - September 16th

First Alert Traffic for Monday, September 16th, 2019.

There were several accidents that tied up traffic in Bellevue on Highway 370 and JFK. Those have since cleared.

The main thing to look out for today is going to be traffic along Dodge. Construction on the new Orbt bus stops begins today. The outside lane of Dodge WB at 62nd will be closed for approximately 40 days. At the same time, 90th at Dodge WB will be closed for the same thing.

You can check the status of these stops at ride.ORBT.com/construction.

Have a great day!