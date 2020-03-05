Clay's Evening Forecast - Winds decrease overnight

Our fire risk will decrease tonight as winds drop to more manageable levels.

The winds have been consistently gusting around 45 - 55mph this afternoon. Later this evening, winds will drop to the 30 - 40mph range, and they will gradually back off to very light after midnight.

While Friday will still be a bit breezy, it won't be nearly as bad as Thursday. So that will make the highs in the low to mid 50s feel better than today. South winds at 10-20 mph will be much lighter.

Saturday and Sunday are poised to be the warmest days of this young spring season. Highs near 70 with strong south winds will be with us both day before some rain and a few storms are possible Sunday night.