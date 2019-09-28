Clay's Evening Forecast - Spotty showers this evening

Spotty showers will fade overnight, but more storms are likely by Sunday morning.

You will continue to see off and on showers through this evening, but the rain should wrap up around or before midnight. Lows will be a little weird tonight. Our temperatures will hold rather steady for much of the night, and then start to warm as we approach sunrise. So we're going 60s overnight.

Storms are likely to return to the area from the south by early Sunday morning and continue in a scattered nature through at least noon. After that we could see some spotty rain here and there, but it should be pretty isolated and become less and less through the afternoon. Highs will actually warm into the 80s. On another note, it will also turn quite breezy by Sunday afternoon with some gusts up to 30mph.

Our next big shot of rain comes on Tuesday. This could cause some concern for aggravating flooding conditions along The Missouri River due to the heavy nature of some of the rain. We are following this system closely and a First Alert Day may been issued for Tuesday.

Have a great night!