Clay's Evening Forecast - Showers fade through the evening

Showers fade this evening, but more rain is possible for Saturday.

Friday Night Football should be ok for many spots. This lingering light rain mainly north of the metro is forecast to fizzle before 8pm.

We're still looking for a few showers south of the metro and along the Kansas border overnight and into Saturday morning. Some of these storms could be heavy at times, but again, this should stay south and east of the metro. It looks like we'll see some dry periods during the day before more rain and storms develop in the afternoon and evening. This could certainly cause some soggy conditions during the Huskers Game. On top of the rain, it will stay cooler tomorrow with highs in the 60s.

Sunday and Monday will be much warmer. In fact, we could reach the 90s by Monday afternoon. Sunday will feature higher rain chances throughout the day. So it will be a good idea to keep the umbrellas around throughout the weekend.

We're watching Tuesday closely for the chance of some heavy rain. A cold front is forecast to slowly sink southward on Tuesday, but it won't move much further south of the metro area. This will keep a corridor of heavy rain over the same areas for several hours. Current models date shows the front finally sinking south by Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!