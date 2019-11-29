Clay's Evening Forecast - Showers continue overnight

Rain showers will continue overnight before wrapping up Saturday morning.

Temperatures stay steady for most of the evening in the mid 30s. We'll slowly warm up heading into Saturday morning. The metro will likely start the day off near 40 and warm into the 50s.

Saturday will be a day of lots of changes. We'll start with some light rain and chilly. The rain should stop and we will probably see some sunshine. Then rain will move back in into the evening hours, we'll turn windy, and our temperatures will start to cool once again.

We may see some snow overnight Saturday and into Sunday. The main story will be the wind really cranking up. We will likely see wind gusts up to 45 - 50 mph Saturday night and Sunday.

Sunday will also be much colder with a high around 33, and our temperatures may even fall a bit during the day.