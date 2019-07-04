Clay's Evening Forecast - Mostly dry for the 4th of July

Looks like we'll get through most if not all of the 4th of July evening without many storms.

Only a very small chance of storms for the remainder of the evening, but it looks like we'll mostly stay dry. Temperatures will slowly cool off after sunset. So the fireworks forecast will be pretty nice for you.

Some storms will be possible from very early Friday morning through about midday. Some of these storms could be on the strong side with some gusty winds and hail.

We should see some clearing through Friday afternoon, but another round of storms looks possible into Friday evening. Again these could pack a punch with the stronger storms.

Saturday and beyond into the extended forecast we're on track for a pretty typical summer time pattern. Each day will be warm and muggy, and we'll have a chance for pop up type storms each day. So we're going between 20%-30% heading into next week.

Have a great holiday!