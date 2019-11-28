Clay's Evening Forecast - Light wintry mix sticks around into Friday morning

Periods of snow flurries will transition to freezing drizzle and drizzle as temperatures remain steady overnight.

This evening as temps hover in the 30-32 degrees range around the area, some of the snow showers will change to sleet and drizzle. While a little light icing is possible, most of us will just see wet roads and should be able to travel back and forth should be good for most.

Friday is expected to be soggy, chilly and bit breezy. That will be the case most of day and likely will impact the Iowa/Nebraska game in Lincoln. Showers will build in while tailgating and continue on and off during the game. Highs will make it into the 40s but likely not until after the game.

