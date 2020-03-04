Clay's Evening Forecast - Increased fire danger for Thursday

Dry conditions and strong winds will combine to increase the risk for fires on Thursday.

Sometimes mild and dry weather comes with some problems. It's been too dry recently. A cold front is set to move in overnight and this will really crank up the winds. We'll be dealing with winds from the NW mainly between 20-30mph with some gusts up 50mph possible. At the same time, the air will be drying out and relative humidity levels will fall below 20%. All of these coming together at once gives fires near perfect conditions to spread very quickly, if they start.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for much of southern and southeastern Nebraska and some of Iowa from 12:00pm to 6:00pm Thursday. So outdoor burning is not advised during this dry time.

It will be a little cooler tomorrow than the last few days. Highs will still try to reach the mid 50s in a few areas, but a lot of lower 50s are likely.

The weekend still looks great! Upper 60s to near 70 for highs are very possible for both Saturday and Sunday. We're watching our next chance of rain for Sunday night into Monday. We may even hear some rumbles of thunder.