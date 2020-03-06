Clay's Evening Forecast - Increased fire danger for Saturday

Fire risk increases again for Saturday as winds crank up.

Friday evening will be quiet, but breezy. Keep your jacket with you since temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight.

South winds slowly increase overnight into Saturday. That will drag in warmer air for the weekend. South wind gusts to 40 mph will again increase the fire danger Saturday afternoon. It will also send temps climbing to near 70 degrees by the afternoon with scattered high clouds.

Strong south winds up to 35 mph are likely Sunday but with more moisture in the air the fire danger will be lower. Highs will again climb to near 70 degrees as the clouds slowly increase.

Rain showers and a few storms are likely after midnight heading into Monday morning. At least a quarter of an inch of rain is likely over a good portion of the area. Several rain chances are in the forecast next week as well.

