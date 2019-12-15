Clash over stolen car leads to gunshot wound

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Police says a clash over a stolen vehicle ended with gunfire that injured a juvenile.
Officers were called to 24th and Florence Boulevard shortly before 10 o'clock Saturday night to investigate a disturbance.
They found the juvenile with a gunshot wound at Miller Park and they found a man who had been trying to retrieve a stolen vehicle from the juvenile.
Investigators said the juvenile had been shot during a confrontation over the stolen property.
The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The injury is not life-threatening.
No charges were initially filed against the adult involved but the investigation continues.