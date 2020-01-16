Claiming innocence, Iowa inmate seeks DNA testing in 1976 slaying

Iowa inmate Gentric Hicks has spent 43 years in prison for a murder that his laywers say his deceased half brother actually committed.

Now 73, Hicks is seeking DNA testing on a hunting cap the killer left at the scene of the fatal shooting at a southeastern Iowa motel that could either prove his innocence or affirm his guilt.

Hicks is serving a life sentence for the May 23, 1976, murder of 28-year-old Jerry Foster at the Hill Crest Motel on Highway 61 outside Fort Madison. His petition claims his prosecution was based on flawed eyewitness and fingerprint analysis testimony.