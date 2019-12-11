Claim filed over a sticky situation

A claim has been filed claiming a Douglas County road project lacked adequate warning. Facing thousands of dollars in cleanup costs a vehicle owner demands more than what’s been offered so far.

A county contract for a smoother road unexpectedly left Allyson Jurek driving a rough Terrain. That’s the model of vehicle she owns and she said, “It has a tar substance on it and it’s not coming off.”

In August Allyson started her day feeding horses at a friend’s place. Allyson said when she came down 96th about 7am she didn’t see any warning signs that just a few hours later she would caught in a sticky situation.

Photos from that day show fresh tack oil sprayed on north 96th. Allyson Jurek said, “From the driveway I left there was absolutely no signage, no indicator no people working no flaggers.”

Allyson drove about two miles on the fresh tack oil. Her boyfriend got a body shop estimate of tar clean taking 20 man hours and costing $3,700. Michael Finley said, “They showed that it will take this stuff off for the most part but they said there is risk with how much is on the car they’ll have to do a complete new paint job.”

In a Better Business Bureau complaint response, the attorney for the county contractor Luke Vavricek stated, “Constructors Inc. would devote whatever personnel would be necessary to efficiently and effectively clean the vehicle as it has with many other vehicles under similar circumstances with great success, and without causing any damage. Its and unfortunate accident that routinely occurs when the public is allowed to travel in construction zones.”

Allyson refuses because she said contractors are experts in construction not auto detailing. Allyson Jurek said, “I want a professional to take care of it that does it for a living that’s seen this stuff before and knows how to fix it properly.”

Allyson Jurek filed a claim with Douglas County. She said, “Because they hire these people using our tax dollars to fix roads and so they should have a hand in the matter to make sure that this stuff is getting resolved.”

The Douglas County Claims Administrator Daryl Neely said he’ll investigate the claim quickly. If it’s valid an offer will be made to the vehicle owner and any settlement will need board approval. If there’s not an agreement within six months a suit can be filed against the county.

