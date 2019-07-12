Civil lawsuit dismissed in COPS crew member shooting

A civil lawsuit stemming from the tragic night that Bryce Dion was killed in Omaha has been dismissed.

Dion was a crew member with the TV show COPS. He was shot and killed during a police confrontation with a suspect at the Wendy’s restaurant at 42nd and Dodge in August of 2014.

Police caught up with the robbery suspect later identified as Cortez Washington.

Video from the television show showed several crew members follow officers into the restaurant to document the situation. Officers fired on Washington when he drew his weapon, killing him.

The court decision noted that Washington had, “pointed what appeared to be a black handgun toward the officers. Although it was later determined that the firearm was a pellet gun, the officers reasonably believed that it was a real firearm.”

Dion was also killed in the confrontation - accidentally hit by police gunfire.

Dion’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Omaha and Langley Productions.

Douglas County District Judge James Masteller dismissed the civil lawsuit Thursday.

In the decision, the judge pointed out:



The officers did not accidentally or negligently fire their weapons

Their intent was not to hit Dion

The officers testified that they did not see Dion in their line of fire and if they had, they would not have fired their weapons.

One officer saw a Wendy's employee in his line of fire and repositioned.

The case was dismissed with prejudice which means it cannot be re-filed.