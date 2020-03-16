Civil, criminal cases postponed in Nebraska federal court

As of tomorrow, civil and criminal matters scheduled for in-court appearances in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska are postponed because of coronavirus concerns -- with some exceptions.

RELATED: Continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard previously postponed all jury proceedings in the district.

As the pandemic worsens, Gerrard ruled it necessary to make additional restrictions to help prevent the spread of the disease.

However, hearings that can be done with appearances through alternate means like video or by phone will still be held.

A magistrate judge will decide if initial appearances on new charges are necessary or can be done through videoconferencing.

Delays in criminal cases caused by Gerrard’s order are excluded from the Speedy Trial Act of 1974 -- which sets time limits for various stages of federal prosecution.

Case-by-case exceptions to continuances can be made.

Gerrard’s order will either be vacated, amended or extended no later than March 31.