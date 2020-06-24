City wants to know more about 11 Worth Cafe closure

A police investigation will help paint a narrative of what happened over a two day protest outside 11-Worth Cafe. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said she wants to see police get to the bottom of several rumors.

The owners of the 11-Worth Cafe closed it down for good last week, blaming threats to family members both on social media and at their homes. It all began when the owners son called for lethal action against protesters on social media. He referred to it as target practice.

As part of the investigation Mayor Jean Stothert had the owner and his family meet with her and the police chief to talk about the comments and protests.

"He said he did not think they were racist comments he did say that. I saw them for the first time and I wanted to say what are you thinking because they were terrible comments," Stothert said.

Police are reviewing body-cam video to determine if protests at the restaurant stayed peaceful or became unlawful. They're also looking into possible extortion.

Protesters originally called for a menu item named after Robert E. Lee to be changed and a donation of $500-$1,000 be made to an African American organization.

The owner agreed to the demands but some said it was not enough and demanded a seven figure donation or they would shut the restaurant down.

The mayor said this is a serious allegation.

"That would be a felony. So we just wanted to make sure, we talked them through everything they did...everything they said they saw during each incident so with that it will aid chief Schmaderer in doing the internal investigation," Stothert said.

The owner of 11-Worth Cafe told the mayor he's not sure if he will reopen, but if he does it will be in a new location. The mayor told 6 News she doesn't want to see an Omaha staple close for good.