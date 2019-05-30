City unveils redevelopment plan for Lake Cunningham

Omaha has some ambitious plans in place for Lake Cunningham in the form of a $15 million redevelopment project.

The Army Corps of Engineers has drained the lake in an effort to purge invasive zebra mussels.

Col. John Hudson, with the Corps of Engineers, said, “If you don’t get them under control the pipe that allows us to control and regulate the control out of the reservoir becomes impacted. This is a problem on lakes throughout the country."

They believe they have the zebra mussel problem under control and on Thursday, the Corps and the city unveiled the blueprint for what lies ahead.

The money, from anonymous donors, will be used to fund a list of new features including a nearly six-mile long multi-purpose trail and a four-mile equestrian/nature trail.

A new RV campground is in the works along with upgrades to the existing campground.

The construction will require closing of the park while development is in progress.

The work is slated to begin in June and is expected to take a year to a year-and-a-half to complete.

A redevelopment plan was sketched out several years ago, “but we didn’t have the money to do so,” Mayor Jean Stothert said Thursday. “We basically tabled the plan and now because of some anonymous donors to help fund this project without city funding going into it we are able to complete what we originally started and designed.”

A new bridge will connect the current 41 RV camp pad area with the new 42 pad site and the recreational trail will take you fully around the water’s edge.

Omaha Parks Director Brooks Bench said, “We’ve never really had a trail that went all around the lake. We will have that now. Our connection to what we’re trying to do to the Keystone Trail, our long term goal, would be to have the trail all around Lake Cunningham connected to Democracy Park.”

With the park facing closure during the construction, the mayor said, “We invite park users to visit some of our other great parks in northwest Omaha like Flanagan Lake and Standing Bear and Youngman while this is under construction.”

Officials say the wait will be worth it once the improvements are in place.