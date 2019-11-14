City to unveil plan for 2019 Holiday Lights Festival

City officials will be unwrapping their plan Thursday for the 2019 Holiday Lights Festival.

The long-running tradition at the Gene Leahy Mall will need to sidestep the reconstruction in the works this year.

City leaders plan a 10:30 news conference to spell out modifications to this year’s rendition of the annual mall glitter and the Shine the Light on Hunger campaign

The holiday festival is a six week collection of events stretching from Thanksgiving into the new year.

In the past the festival has been kicked off by powering up the lights on the mall with the arrival of Thanksgiving and it's been capped by fireworks at the end of the holiday season.