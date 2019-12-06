City to consider command position for OPD Air Unit

Omaha city leaders will be discussing a new position designed to bring some oversight to the Police Department’s Air Unit.

The move comes after two crashes - both totaling police helicopters. One crash happened in April, 2019 and the second crash happened in August..

In the weeks after the latest crash an outside agency, Oliver Enterprises, started inspecting what needs to be improved.

A memo from city leaders suggests that the position of Chief Pilot - Air Support Unit should be created.

The memo states "one of the key recommendations from Oliver Enterprises was the unit's lack of an experienced aviator in a command leadership position."

The city council is scheduled to discuss the new position at its next meeting on Tuesday.